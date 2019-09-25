HK CE to attend the Community Dialogue session with four bureau chiefs

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor will attend the much-anticipated first Community Dialogue session to be held tomorrow evening, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

She will attend with the special administrative region's four bureau chiefs.

They are Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau, and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip.

The 150 participants will be invited to express their views by drawing ballots. The speaking time for each participant will be set at about three minutes with a view to allowing as many participants as possible to express their views.

Earlier the government said more than 20,000 people have signed up for the first session, for which no topic has been set.

Lam also revealed on Tuesday that similar sessions may later be held online or other forms later.

Lam and the attending officials may provide responses after a few participants have raised views and questions.

To facilitate a more interactive exchange between the officials and participants, arrangements for responding to questions may be adjusted.

The spokesman reminded participants to allow sufficient time for security checks and to observe the Venue Charter.