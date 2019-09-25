LINE

MoU signed to build Greater Bay Area nano innovation industrial cluster

This map shows the location and layout of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area nano innovation industrial cluster in South China's Guangzhou. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

A memorandum of understanding was signed recently for building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area nano innovation industrial cluster in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong province.

The MoU, signed by the administrative committee of the Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology and Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group Co, aims at turning the complex into China Nano Valley, with quality talents and projects from home and abroad to be drawn.

