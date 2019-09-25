Beipanjiang Bridge wins international award

Beipanjiang Bridge in Southwest China's Guizhou province is the world's highest bridge with the height of 565.4 meters above Beipanjiang Grand Valley. (Photo by Liu Yelin/for chinadaily.com.cn)

Beipanjiang Bridge in Southwest China's Guizhou province has received the Award of Special Merit of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) during the FIDIC International Infrastructure Conference recently held in Mexico.

It's another international award for the bridge, after also winning the Gustav Lindenthal Medal in June 2018.

FIDIC is an international NGO dealing with consulting engineering, with a history of over 100 years. The selection process for the FIDIC Centenary Award began in 2013 to honor engineering projects that greatly contribute to social and economic development and is considered the Nobel Prize in the international bridge industry.