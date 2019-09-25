Maritime rescue center operational in South China

A maritime rescue center was put into operation in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai on Tuesday, to better protect navigation and transport safety in nearby waters.

Located on Guishan Island of Zhuhai, the center has deployed 15 vessels in the area and will be responsible for coordinating rescue efforts in the Wanshan Islands of Zhuhai, said Ye Zhen, an official of Wanshan.

Establishing the rescue center on an island will greatly enhance the efficiency of dealing with maritime emergencies, Ye said.

Located at the mouth of the Pearl River, the Wanshan Islands are in the geographical center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The region is also a major waterway for people and goods from South China to access the South China Sea.

Every day, more than 4,000 vessels pass through the waters near Wanshan, topping an annual traffic volume of more than 1.5 million. Every year, an average of 30 million passengers take high-speed shuttle vessels between cities through the region.

Frequent severe weather conditions such as typhoons have posed a threat to navigation and transport safety in the region, which is also a traditional fishing ground.