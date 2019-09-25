Top Party leadership highlights patriotic education

Students examine veterans' handprints during a visit to the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing's Fengtai district last month. (CHINA DAILY/WANG JING)

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee underlined on Tuesday the significance of patriotic education in the new era and called on the nation to carry forward the spirit of patriotism throughout the socialist construction process.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting, which reviewed an outline on conducting patriotic education in the new era and a work regulation for Party schools, according to a statement.

Participants called the spirit of patriotism the core spirit of the Chinese nation. As socialism with Chinese characteristics enters the new era, efforts must be made to ensure patriotic education is part of national education, the statement said.

The outline came as the nation prepares to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. It is of profound historical significance to use the outline to guide the nation in carrying forward the spirit of patriotism and striving to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, it said.

Meeting participants said patriotic education in the new era should aim to make patriotism the faith, spiritual strength and conscious action of all Chinese people. It should allow the public to understand that the nature of the Chinese Dream lies in the country's prosperity, national rejuvenation and a better life for the people, and that it should inspire their love of the Party, country and socialism with great enthusiasm, the statement said.

The meeting stressed the importance of lasting, in-depth and lively patriotic education among young people, it said.

Also on Tuesday, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee also held a group study session on China's state systems and legal systems.

Xi, who presided over the meeting, said that since the founding of the PRC 70 years ago, the Chinese people have, under the Party's leadership, formed the state and legal system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which he described as practicable, workable and efficient.

The systems have provided a fundamental guarantee for the progress of modern China, Xi said, urging the Party to follow the right path and continuously push forward the modernization of national governance.

It has been proven that socialism with Chinese characteristics, with superiority and strong vitality, ensures China's rapid economic development and long-term social stability, Xi said.

It also provides new options for the modernization of developing countries and contributes Chinese wisdom and solutions for exploration of better social systems, he said.