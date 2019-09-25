Shenzhen story told at UN

A book that tells the story of south Chinese city of Shenzhen was introduced on Tuesday to delegates attending the United Nations (UN) General Assembly high-level week.

The city in China's Guangdong province has transformed itself from a small fishing village into a global economic powerhouse in just over 40 years. It has experienced rapid economic, social and environmental transformation and is described as being innovative, inclusive, young and high-tech.

The book, published by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, or UN-Habitat, documents the experience of Shenzhen and share lessons it has learned during the past four decades.

It examines the city's transformation in eight aspects, such as global value chains, municipal finance, urban planning, and local infrastructure, among others.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, UN Under-Secretary-General and UN-Habitat Executive Director said in the foreword of the book that Shenzhen is truly a remarkable success story.

"Many growing cities, special economic zones and new cities can learn a lot from its experience," she said.