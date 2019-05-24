Commissioner's office of China's foreign ministry in HK urges Germany to stop interfering in HK affairs

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has expressed grave concern over the German government's offer of asylum to two Mong Kok rioters, urging Germany to stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs.

"We express grave concern over this issue, and urge Germany to strictly abide by the international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and to respect the rule of law and judicial independence in the HKSAR," a spokesperson of the commissioner's office said on Thursday.

Germany should not let criminals go unpunished or interfere in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the principles of "one country, two systems", "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" with a high degree of autonomy have been strictly implemented, the level of rule of law in HKSAR has been constantly improving, and Hong Kong residents' extensive rights and freedoms have been fully guaranteed in accordance with the law.

"Meanwhile, no one has the right to be above the law," the spokesperson added.