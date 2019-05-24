Marcello Lippi returns to China as national team coach

Italy's Marcello Lippi has been re-appointed head coach of the Chinese national football team, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced in Beijing on Friday.

Lippi's first spell with China's national team started in November 2016 and ended in this January following his side's 3-0 defeat to Iran in the Asian Cup quarterfinals. The Italian guided Team China to 10 wins and nine draws in 30 matches.

Another Italian Fabio Cannavaro quitted the coaching spot of China's national soccer team on Sunday. The current Guangzhou Evergrande coach took over Chinese team last month and lost two matches against Thailand and Uzbekistan in China Cup.