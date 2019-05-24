LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Marcello Lippi returns to China as national team coach

1
2019-05-24 11:12:24chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Italy's Marcello Lippi has been re-appointed head coach of the Chinese national football team, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced in Beijing on Friday.

Lippi's first spell with China's national team started in November 2016 and ended in this January following his side's 3-0 defeat to Iran in the Asian Cup quarterfinals. The Italian guided Team China to 10 wins and nine draws in 30 matches.

Another Italian Fabio Cannavaro quitted the coaching spot of China's national soccer team on Sunday. The current Guangzhou Evergrande coach took over Chinese team last month and lost two matches against Thailand and Uzbekistan in China Cup.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.