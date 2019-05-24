LINE

SpaceX rocket brings first batch of 60 internet satellites into space

U.S. private space company SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites into space on Thursday, in an effort to build a 12,000-strong satellite network capable of providing broadband internet services.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the satellites, was lifted off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1430 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

SpaceX designed Starlink to connect end users with low-latency and high-bandwidth broadband services by providing continual coverage around the world using a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, according to the company.

