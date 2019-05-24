U.S. farmers call for permanent solution, not just temporary aid

U.S. farmers on Thursday called for a permanent solution, not only temporary assistance, in response to the new trade aid package announced by the Trump administration.

The White House has authorized a second package to provide up to 16 billion U.S. dollars in assistance to farmers who are being impacted by the U.S. trade disputes with its major partners, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday.

U.S. soy growers, who have been suffering from the ongoing trade disputes, welcomed the news but insisted that such trade assistance will only help in a short term.

"A second round of financial support to offset farm losses is only a partial and temporary solution, and not a permanent solution for soy growers who have lost their number one export market ..." the American Soybean Association said in a statement on Thursday.

The U.S. National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) voiced their concerns about corn price drops and downbeat export outlook due to Washington's trade disputes with China.

"As trade talks with China lagged on in March and April of 2019, losses widened closer to 40 cents per bushel," the association said in a statement on Thursday too.

The NCGA recommended that the Trump administration provide "both short-term assistance," support "market access for farmers," and resolve "trade disputes and tariffs."

The U.S. National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) also joined the call for a long-term solution.

"The U.S. exports 50 percent of its wheat, which means we need a long-term solution," the NAWG said, urging Washington to complete negotiations with China and other trade partners.