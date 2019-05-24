LINE

Senior official stresses rectification in fight against gang crime

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has called for rectification of problems to strengthen the fight against gangs and organized crime.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting on inspection of a national crackdown on gangs and organized crimes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Guo, also head of the leading group of the national crackdown on gangs and organized crimes, called for solving problems one by one, targeting major gang-related cases and rooting out the "protective umbrellas" behind them.

When briefed about the work, he mandated that local authorities follow laws and regulations and launch special crackdown campaigns in key regions, industry sectors and areas that are still plagued with gang-related crime.

He stressed creating an atmosphere for the crackdown on gangs and organized crime and called on efforts by local communities to also take part.

