LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Huawei's sub-brand HONOR launches new smartphone products in Britain

1
2019-05-22 14:48:24Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

LONDON, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Despite some challenges, Huawei continued its effort to promote smartphone products in major markets, with HONOR, its sub-brand, launching a series of smartphones here on Tuesday.

The HONOR 20 series includes the HONOR 20 LITE, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO, and they can all work with Britain's current 4G network.

As the series' flagship, the HONOR 20 PRO features a Quad Camera that has advanced AI Ultra Clarity mode and AIS Super Night mode to empower users to capture clearer image. As the highlight of the product, the smartphone's multi-camera design also allows users to capture wider and closer shots with Optical Image Stabilization.

Among the new features, the HONOR 20 Pro adopts a graphene cooling sheet technology, a new thermal solution that can efficiently dissipate heat and thus maintaining the optimal performance.

"At HONOR, we follow the ethos 'Always Better' in everything we do," said George Zhao, President of HONOR.

HONOR's unveiling of its new product came as another Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo launched its 5G smartphone in London on Monday. And Huawei is also working with local mobile operators to promote its own 5G smartphones, as these operators are preparing to switch on 5G network in some major cities in Britain in coming months.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.