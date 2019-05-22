Huawei's sub-brand HONOR launches new smartphone products in Britain

LONDON, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Despite some challenges, Huawei continued its effort to promote smartphone products in major markets, with HONOR, its sub-brand, launching a series of smartphones here on Tuesday.

The HONOR 20 series includes the HONOR 20 LITE, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO, and they can all work with Britain's current 4G network.

As the series' flagship, the HONOR 20 PRO features a Quad Camera that has advanced AI Ultra Clarity mode and AIS Super Night mode to empower users to capture clearer image. As the highlight of the product, the smartphone's multi-camera design also allows users to capture wider and closer shots with Optical Image Stabilization.

Among the new features, the HONOR 20 Pro adopts a graphene cooling sheet technology, a new thermal solution that can efficiently dissipate heat and thus maintaining the optimal performance.

"At HONOR, we follow the ethos 'Always Better' in everything we do," said George Zhao, President of HONOR.

HONOR's unveiling of its new product came as another Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo launched its 5G smartphone in London on Monday. And Huawei is also working with local mobile operators to promote its own 5G smartphones, as these operators are preparing to switch on 5G network in some major cities in Britain in coming months.