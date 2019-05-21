LINE

13 injured in road accident in Guangzhou

Thirteen people were injured, two of which are in critical condition, after a car ran a red light in downtown Guangzhou Tuesday morning.

A car drove through a red light and collided with two cars and pedestrians at a crossing at around 8:50 a.m. in downtown Guangzhou, according to the local traffic police department.

All the injured individuals have been sent to the hospital. The driver, surnamed Ding, has been held by the police.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. Enditem

