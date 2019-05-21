LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China provides satisfying legal services via Internet

1
2019-05-21 08:21:34Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China's government-run website has provided satisfying legal services to the public via the Internet in the past year, with user satisfaction reaching 90.8 percent.

The 12348 website was launched by Ministry of Justice in May 2018, and has seen 170 million log-ins, and more than 6 million registered users, with about 700,000 cases being handled online and around 5 million inquiries made, according to a press conference held by the ministry Monday.

A total of 922 people, including lawyers, notaries and legal aid workers, were selected by the ministry to form a team which aims to offer timely and authoritative legal services to the public through the website.

The website on Monday also launched an English channel, a new page to offer legal assistance for migrant workers and a map of legal service institutions across the country.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.