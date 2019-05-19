LINE

New air route links Xinjiang, Singapore

2019-05-19

An international air route linking the city of Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Singapore, with a stopover in the city of Wuhan, central Hubei Province, was launched on Saturday.

The air route, operated by Urumqi Air, is the airline's second international route, following the Urumqi-Irkutsk air route launched last year. Irkutsk is a popular tourist destination in Russia.

The flight took off at 9:45 a.m. at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport, arrived in Wuhan at 2:00 p.m., and is scheduled to land in Singapore at 9:15 p.m. (Beijing time) on Saturday.

The trips will be operated three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

"The three places are important cities along the Belt and Road, and the opening of the new air route will strengthen their economic ties, boost tourism and promote people-to-people exchanges. It will also promote the internationalization of the regional airline," said Han Luhai, chairman of the airline.

