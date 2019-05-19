LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

China recommends must-see museum exhibitions

1
2019-05-19 10:53:09Xinhua Editor : Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

The National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) Saturday announced a list of the ten best museum exhibitions in 2018.

The list included exhibitions organized by the Hunan Museum in Changsha of central China's Hunan Province, the Chengdu Museum in southwestern Sichuan Province, the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an of northwestern Shaanxi Province, and the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou of eastern Zhejiang Province, according to the list published on the NCHA website.

The NCHA also recommended two special exhibitions, one by the Shenzhen Museum and the other by the Anhui Museum, both on the topic of reform and opening-up.

A team of 15 experts on museum and cultural heritage selected the exhibitions from 29 candidates. Another 13 exhibitions received the secondary recommendation, while two exhibitions were selected as excellent ones for international cooperation and two received the secondary recommendation in this category.

The NCHA has published 16 such lists of museum exhibitions since 1997, recommending more than 300 exhibitions to the public.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.