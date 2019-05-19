LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

U.S. oil giant evacuates foreign workers out of oil field in southern Iraq

1
2019-05-19 10:53:09Xinhua Editor : Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

The U.S. Exxon Mobil oil company evacuated all its foreign workers out of West Qurna 1 oil field in Iraq's southern province of Basra, al-Arabiyah television reported Saturday.

The company started the evacuation on Friday and continued until early Saturday, as some of its staff were moved to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and some to the company's main headquarters in Basra, al-Arabiyah said, citing a security source in Basra.

The oil production of West Qurna 1 oil field was not affected by the evacuation as the work continued by the Iraqi engineers, it added.

And "there is no indication of threats and the situation is stable," an official from Iraq's Basra Oil Company told al-Arabiyah.

The evacuation came amid the tension in the region after U.S. President Donald Trump decided not to re-issue the sanctions waivers for major importers to continue buying Iran's oil when they expired in early May, in a bid to pile up pressure on Islamic state.

The United States has also increased its military activities in the region recently, citing a threat of Iranian attack.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.