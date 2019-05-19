Valencia assure Champions League spot, Wu Lei scores to send Espanyol to Europa League

Valencia qualified for the Champions League on Saturday, and Chinese forward Wu Lei scored to help Espanyol beat Real Sociedad to take the final place for next season's Europa League.

Valencia knew that a win away to Valladolid, who had nothing to play for, would assure them fourth place in the Liga Santander for the second consecutive season and they made no mistake with a straightforward 2-0 win.

Carlos Soler opened the scoring in the 36th minute and Rodrigo Moreno assured the win seven minutes after the break.

Valencia's win meant Getafe finish fifth after a 2-2 draw at home to Villarreal in an entertaining game where the home side twice led through Francisco Portillo and Nemanja Maksimovic, but were twice hauled back by Vicente Iborra and Gerard Moreno.

Espanyol climbed into seven place over Athletic Club Bilbao with a 2-0 win at home to Real Sociedad with goals from Roberto Rosales and Wu Lei in the 58th and 65th minute of their game.

Athletic meanwhile slipped to a 2-0 defeat away to Sevilla, although things could have been much different if Inigo Martinez's 92nd minute shot had gone in rather than bounce back off the woodwork with the score 1-0 to Sevilla.

The rebound allowed the home side to break and Munir scored his side's second goal to add to Wissam Ben Yedder's first half opener for Sevilla, who ended the season in the sixth place. Enditem