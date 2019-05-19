NBA reveals finalists for 2019 Awards

The NBA on Friday announced the finalists for six awards that honor top performers from the 2018-19 regular season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has a chance to be both the NBA's MVP and its Defensive Player of the Year.

Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder was also named as finalist in both the MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year. Reigning MVP James Harden is the other finalist for the MVP award.

The six awards are NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, NBA Sixth Man Award, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year.

The winners of these awards will be revealed on June 24.

The finalists for the six annual awards are as follows:

NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden, Houston Rockets

NBA Rookie of the Year

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

NBA Sixth Man Award

Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

NBA Most Improved Player

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

Doc Rivers, LA Clippers