NBA reveals finalists for 2019 Awards

The NBA on Friday announced the finalists for six awards that honor top performers from the 2018-19 regular season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has a chance to be both the NBA's MVP and its Defensive Player of the Year.
Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder was also named as finalist in both the MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year. Reigning MVP James Harden is the other finalist for the MVP award.
The six awards are NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, NBA Sixth Man Award, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year.
The winners of these awards will be revealed on June 24.
The finalists for the six annual awards are as follows:
NBA Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets
NBA Rookie of the Year
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
NBA Sixth Man Award
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers
NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
NBA Most Improved Player
De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers