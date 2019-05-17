China to further promote AI in education

China will continue promoting the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education to facilitate teaching and learning a variety of subjects, said Minister of Education Chen Baosheng at the ongoing International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Education.

China has issued several plans to promote the integrated development of AI and education and support the modernization of education with information technologies, Chen said at a ministerial forum held during the conference.

"We will work on fostering multi-layered talent for AI and smart education, provide more space for the application of AI in education, train high-caliber teachers for AI education, and provide scientific and research innovations on the topic," he said.

China will also establish mechanisms for the linkage and dialogue between education and the AI industry to offer increased and improved infrastructure for AI education, he noted.