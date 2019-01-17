LINE

Tibet to renovate 18,900 houses in shantytowns

2019-01-17 16:16:29chinadaily.com.cn

A total of 18,900 houses in Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region will undergo renovation in 2019, and another upward of 20,000 new apartments will be built as public rental housing, as announced by the regional government.

It's a part of the urbanization project that China's second-largest province-level region, by size, is undergoing.

Houses set for a facelift are mainly located in the old town, State-owned industrial and mining zone, as well as forests.

Some 7,300 households with 10,800 individuals that are financially underprivileged will receive government rental subsidies in 2019. While for rural areas, sewage and waste disposal projects will be prioritized this year in order to improve the lives of local people.

