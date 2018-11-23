5 killed in terrorist attack in diplomatic area in Pakistan's Karachi

At least five people including two policemen were killed on Friday morning in a terrorist attack in the diplomatic area in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, police and hospital officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police of Karachi South Region Javed Alam confirmed that two policemen and three other unknown persons were killed when a group of terrorists opened fire at them in the diplomatic zone where several foreign missions are located in Clifton area of Karachi.

Around three to four terrorists riding on a vehicle reached the area and started firing and hurled a couple of hand grenades at the police personnel deployed for security of the area.

Director of the Jinnah Hospital Karachi Seemi Jamali told media that overall five bodies and one injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Two of the deceased are recognized as the police personnel, but others are not recognized yet, said the hospital director.

Soon after the gunfire, police, security forces and commandos of Pakistan army rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and launched an operation against the terrorists.

Karachi's police chief Amir Sheikh said at least three terrorists have been killed in the encounter with the security forces. Two suicide jackets were also found from the killed terrorists, the police chief said.

Exchange of fire has been stopped and security forces and police are conducting search operation, the police chief said.

The bomb disposal squad is clearing the area and is diffusing the explosive devices planted by the terrorists, police said.

All roads leading to the diplomatic area have been d for public and media. A state of emergency has been declared in all the hospitals in the city.

A separatist group, Balochistan Liberation Army, reportedly claimed the attack but there is no official confirmation on it.