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China tightens export controls on dual-use drone items to U.S.

2026-08-05 16:45:05Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China will implement stricter export controls on dual-use drone-related items destined for the United States to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill its international non-proliferation obligations, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

Issued under China's Export Controls and Regulations of China on the Export Control of Dual-Use Items, the announcement states that exports of drones, key drone components and related technologies included on the Export Control List of Dual-Use Items will be subject to strict case-by-case review.

The announcement also states that export licensing facilitation measures will not apply to such exports. 

The measures took effect immediately upon publication.

(By Gong Weiwei)
 
 

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