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Heavy rain batters Guangdong

2026-08-05 16:42:34Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Torrential rain continued to batter parts of south China's Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, with more than 100 towns and subdistricts recording rainstorms. The province's maximum rainfall reached 168.2 mm.

According to the Guangdong Meteorological Bureau, frequent thunderstorms will continue to affect western Guangdong from Wednesday to Thursday, with some areas expected to experience torrential rainfall.

Guangzhou City is in heavy rain. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Guangzhou City is in heavy rain. (Photo provided to China News Service)

From Thursday to Saturday, high temperatures are forecast to become more widespread across the province, although scattered thunderstorms are still expected in some cities and counties.

Meteorological experts warned that the recent spell of persistent heavy rainfall has heightened the risk of secondary disasters, including landslides, mudslides and urban flooding. With soils already saturated from previous downpours, authorities also cautioned against delayed geological hazards.

As hot weather returns, residents are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses and avoid prolonged outdoor work and activities.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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