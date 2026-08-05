China In Photos: China built a 'sky school bus,' cutting mountain kids' commute from 3 hours to 30 minutes

A new cliffside sightseeing elevator, the Fuyao Elevator, has entered service at the Nizhu River Grand Canyon in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The 288-meter-tall elevator travels at 5 meters per second. Together with the canyon's first cliffside elevator and aerial cableway, opened in 2022, it has transformed the school journey for local children, replacing a three-hour mountain climb with a 30-minute trip.

The two elevators can now transport up to 1,200 passengers per hour. As before, villagers and students enjoy free priority access, with a dedicated school commute lane ensuring children can get to and from school more easily.