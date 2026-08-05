Wednesday Aug 5, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China In Photos: China built a 'sky school bus,' cutting mountain kids' commute from 3 hours to 30 minutes

2026-08-03 16:30:55Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Luyao ECNS App Download
 

A new cliffside sightseeing elevator, the Fuyao Elevator, has entered service at the Nizhu River Grand Canyon in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The 288-meter-tall elevator travels at 5 meters per second. Together with the canyon's first cliffside elevator and aerial cableway, opened in 2022, it has transformed the school journey for local children, replacing a three-hour mountain climb with a 30-minute trip.

The two elevators can now transport up to 1,200 passengers per hour. As before, villagers and students enjoy free priority access, with a dedicated school commute lane ensuring children can get to and from school more easily.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]