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China In Photos: China cotton association opposes U.S. suppression of firms over forced labor claims

2026-08-03 14:11:54Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Luyao ECNS App Download
 

The China Cotton Association (CCA) has voiced strong opposition to the United States' decision to add 43 Chinese companies, including cotton textile firms, to the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List," saying the move seriously violates the basic rules of international trade.

In Xinjiang, a major cotton-producing region in China, more than 90 percent of cotton harvesting is now carried out by machines, with highly automated and large-scale operations covering the entire industrial chain from planting and harvesting to processing and textile production, the association said.

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