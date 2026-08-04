Main structure completed for first China-Russia cross-border cableway

(ECNS) -- The main structure of the Heihe–Blagoveshchensk cross-border cableway, the first passenger cableway linking China and Russia, has been completed, with the entire project expected to be finished later this year.

Construction of the cableway, which connects Heihe City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province with Russia's Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, began in July 2019. The route stretches about 970 meters across the river.

This photo released on Aug. 3, 2026, shows the Heihe–Blagoveshchensk cross-border cableway under construction. (Screenshot from CNS video)

The system features two cabins, each capable of carrying up to 110 passengers. With a maximum speed of 12 meters per second, the cableway will complete a one-way journey in just six to eight minutes. It is designed to carry up to 2.6 million passengers annually in each direction.

Heihe and Blagoveshchensk are separated only by the Heilongjiang River, with the shortest distance between the two cities measuring about 750 meters.

As a landmark project in China-Russia cross-border cooperation, the cableway is expected to significantly improve the efficiency and convenience of cross-border travel once it begins operation.

(By Gong Weiwei)