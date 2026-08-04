China's AI industry scale exceeds $167 billion in 2025, up 40%: institute

(ECNS) -- China's artificial intelligence industry scale surpassed 1.2 trillion yuan (about $167 billion) in 2025, up 40% year-on-year, according to data released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) on Monday.

By the end of June 2026, the number of AI enterprises in China exceeded 6,600, accounting for 15% of the global total, the academy stated.

The country has established a complete industrial system, covering infrastructure, model frameworks and application layers.

In 2025, the infrastructure layer grew 59% year on year, accounting for 38% of the total. The model framework layer surged 189%, making up 7%, while the application layer grew 22%, accounting for 55%.

The AI industry remains highly concentrated. Five provinces and municipalities — Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Shandong — together account for over 80% of the total.

CAICT noted that China's AI industry is flourishing, with technological innovation entering an unprecedented period of activity. AI large models, agents and chips are accelerating their iterations, with product forms diversifying and application scenarios expanding.

(By Tang Yuxian)