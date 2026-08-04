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China's new energy storage capacity to reach 300 GW by 2030 under new power system plan

2026-08-04 10:01:41Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China aims to bring its new energy storage capacity to a new high by 2030, according to the 15th Five-Year Plan for New Power System Construction, released Monday.

By the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the country's pumped-storage capacity is expected to reach 160 million kilowatts, while new energy storage capacity is targeted at 300 million kilowatts (GW), the plan stated, which outlines a comprehensive roadmap for optimizing the layout of various regulating resources, including pumped-storage hydropower and new energy storage.

The plan also aims to aggregate 50 million kilowatts of flexible charging capacity through vehicle-to-grid (V2G) interaction.

Du Zhongming, director general of the National Energy Administration's Department of Electric Power, said new energy storage and virtual power plants will be leveraged as key tools to integrate demand-side resources. The national power supply adequacy ratio is targeted to exceed 1.1 by 2030, ensuring sufficient and reliable power supply.

The plan also emphasizes strengthening inter-provincial power coordination. By 2030, more than six interconnections will be built, adding 40 million kW of cross-provincial transmission capacity.

 

(By Tang Yuxian)

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