Saturday Aug 1, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China releases first cross-border tax guide for international transport industry

2026-08-01 11:08:02Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China’s State Taxation Administration released the country’s first industry-specific cross-border tax guide on Friday, providing maritime, air and land transport operators with a standardized reference for fulfilling their tax obligations.

The guide addresses four key questions: whether tax is payable, which taxes apply, how much must be paid and how to file them. It also covers withholding obligations, tax incentives, treaty benefits, filing procedures and risk warnings, supported by case studies and reference materials.

Tan Yundan, head of finance at a company providing China-ASEAN rail transport services, said that the guide consolidates different filing procedures and provides QR-code access to supporting materials, helping businesses reduce cross-border tax risks.

The administration also said it would continue to update the guide as tax regulations and the industry evolve, while also providing targeted training.

 

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]