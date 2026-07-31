China's trade promotion body OKs 1,529 overseas exhibition projects in H1 2026

(ECNS)-- China approved 1,529 overseas exhibition projects in the first half of 2026, according to data released by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) at a news conference on Friday.

In the first half of the year, CCPIT and its affiliated organizations organized 132 overseas visits to 37 countries and regions.

CCPIT also helped participating companies connect with partners and expand cooperation in multiple fields.

By the end of June, CCPIT had approved 1,529 overseas exhibition projects for 2026, involving 70 organizers across 61 countries.

Of the total, 638 projects had already taken place, attracting more than 17,600 companies.

The photo exhibition Friendship Unites Us, Light Connects Hearts opens at the Chinese Embassy in Russia, January 23, 2026. (File photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)