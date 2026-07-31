Japan launches national intelligence bureau amid criticism over Takaichi government's alleged push for a wartime system

(ECNS) --On July 31, the Japanese government officially established the “National Intelligence Bureau,” which will become the country’s first unified central intelligence agency.

Several Japanese and foreign media outlets have warned that, the expansion of intelligence powers, coupled with a lack of effective oversight, could lead to the abuse of power, interference in domestic politics, and the erosion of civil liberties, while further undermining Japan’s postwar framework for security oversight.

Reshaping Japan’s Intelligence System?

According to Japan’s Kyodo News, the National Intelligence Bureau, chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and comprising nine cabinet ministers including Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, will hold its first meeting on July 31.

At a Cabinet meeting on July 24, the Japanese government had decided to appoint Kazuya Hara, the then Cabinet Intelligence Director, as the first head of the new agency.

Japanese media reported that the National Intelligence Bureau was established by upgrading the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office. The new bureau has an initial staff of around 730, roughly the same size as its predecessor. As the first director of this new bureau, 58-year-old Kazuya Hara joined the National Police Agency in 1990. He previously served as secretary to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and as director-general of the National Police Agency’s Security Bureau. Since 2023, he has served as Cabinet Intelligence Director.

The National Intelligence Bureau was established under the legislation passed the Diet (Japan's parliament) in May, which also created a “National Intelligence Council” that serves as the core body of Japan’s national intelligence system, while the National Intelligence Bureau functions as its executive office with broad authority to coordinate intelligence operations across government ministries and agencies.

Triggering Japan’s and International Concerns?

According to several Japanese media reports, the establishment of the “National Intelligence Bureau” sparked widespread controversy during the legislative process. Public concern has centered on the lack of effective oversights of the government’s intelligence-gathering activities.

In recent days, numerous Japanese citizens have taken to the streets in Tokyo to protest the establishment of the proposed National Intelligence Bureau, a move that warrants close scrutiny from both Asian nations and the broader international community.

One protester said that the National Intelligence Bureau, together with the proposed “Anti-Espionage Law,” could become legal tools for monitoring society and suppressing citizens. The ultimate goal, the protester claimed, is to create a wartime system characterized by “strict surveillance in peacetime and immediate mobilization in wartime,” turning Japan into a country prepared to wage and supports wars.

Many Japanese internet users have also voiced dissatisfaction. One user wrote on social media: “(The Takaichi administration) has neglected disaster-striken communities and their victims, yet it has been remarkably active when it comes to preparing for war.”

The Times in the United Kingdom also reported on public concerns over the National Intelligence Bureau in Japan. Observers are particularly concerned that the new agency could lead to an excessive expansion of intelligence powers. How to prevent abuses of power and avoid repeating the mistakes of prewar intelligence apparatus will be among Japan’s biggest challenges.

The UK-based international news magazine The Week also noted that concerns in Japanese society mainly center on three issues: whether intelligence agencies could intervene in domestic politics, whether the scope of state surveillance could be expanded, and how to ensure the agency does not become a tool for the ruling party to pursue political interests.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera said the move signals that Japan is moving further away from the post-World War II security framework.

The Washington Post reported that the move represents a major step by the Japanese authorities to expand national security powers, following a significant increase in defense spending and the lifting of the ban on exports of lethal weapons.

In response to the criticism, the Japanese government has stressed that the move is intended to address what it described as a “severe security environment.” Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Keitaro Ono has repeatedly argued that the goal of establishing the National Intelligence Bureau is to make Japan “safer.”

However, Japanese human rights lawyer Tetsushi Hirai has warned that intelligence warfare itself is part of war, and civil liberties could come under serious pressure.

In response to the issue, Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, stated that under the pretext of addressing so-called “security threats,” the Japanese authorities are vigorously advancing the centralization and militarization of their intelligence agencies. This move is closely aligned with a series of measures aimed at expanding military capabilities and reinforcing armaments. In essence, Japan is building an intelligence system tailored for military expansion and war preparedness, which poses significant risks to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large.

Jiang stressed that the international community must remain highly vigilant, firmly prevent Japan’s right-wing forces from breaking free of the constraints of the postwar system, and stop their attempts to revive militarism.