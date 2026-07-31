Cross-border trade industrial cluster launched in Guangzhou

(ECNS) -- The Global Cross-border Trade Industrial Cluster was launched Thursday in Nansha, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, during an ecosystem conference.

The 83,000 square meter cluster integrates supply chain services supported by blockchain and AI.

The Global Cross-border Trade Industrial Cluster Ecosystem Conference is held in Nansha, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, July 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Three state-owned trading entities were unveiled to focus on supply chain integration, foreign trade services and bulk commodity trading.

Partnership agreements and key cooperation projects were also signed during the conference, involving financial institutions, industry associations and leading enterprises.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)