China In Photos: Chinese angler survives bite from severed cobra head

A 72-year-old man in east China's Zhejiang Province narrowly survived after being bitten by the severed head of a cobra, in a rare incident that left him critically ill and nearly cost him his left arm.

The man, surnamed Zhang, was fishing by a remote riverside in May when he encountered a cobra. Believing it was about to attack, he struck the snake twice with a spade, severing its head.

About five minutes later, as Zhang reached down to pick up the motionless head, it suddenly clamped onto his left hand, injecting venom before he could shake it off.

Within 20 minutes, Zhang developed severe swelling, chest tightness, blurred vision, nausea and vomiting. After initial treatment at a local hospital, he was transferred to Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in critical condition.

Doctors said he suffered a combination of neurotoxic and cytotoxic poisoning. By the time he arrived, his entire left arm had swollen dramatically, his blood pressure had dropped sharply, and he was showing signs of neurological impairment, including drooping eyelids and difficulty swallowing.

A multidisciplinary medical team immediately administered antivenom and performed emergency surgery to relieve pressure in the arm, remove dead tissue and restore blood flow. Over the following two months, Zhang underwent repeated wound debridement, negative-pressure wound therapy and skin reconstruction before ultimately avoiding amputation.

Doctors said Zhang has now fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Medical experts warned that the heads of venomous snakes can remain capable of biting for minutes or even longer after decapitation due to spinal reflexes. The venom glands also remain functional, making severed snake heads just as dangerous as live snakes.

Doctors advise anyone bitten by a venomous snake to remain calm, minimize movement, remove rings or tight clothing from the affected limb, and seek medical attention immediately. They also recommend taking a photo of the snake, if it can be done safely, to help doctors identify the species and select the appropriate antivenom. Victims should avoid cutting the wound, attempting to suck out the venom, applying herbal remedies or running, all of which may worsen the injury.