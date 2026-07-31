Guangxi's Qinzhou Port hits record H1 trade volume of 144.05 bln yuan

(ECNS) -- Port of Qinzhou registered import and export volume of 144.05 billion yuan in the first half of 2026, surging 32.8% year-on-year to a historic high for the period.

It ranks first among Guangxi's coastal ports, underscoring its pivotal role as the gateway hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. Imports stood at 89.79 billion yuan, up 36%, while exports reached 54.25 billion yuan, rising 27.8%.

Trade with ASEAN nations totalled 55.26 billion yuan, a 37.2% increase. Indonesia remained its largest ASEAN trading partner. Trade with Belt and Road partner countries made up 82% of the port's total foreign trade.

Commodity imports and exports saw robust growth. Imports of bulk commodities maintained solid momentum, while fruit imports jumped markedly. Exports of mechanical and electrical products and chemical goods expanded rapidly.

Customs authorities have rolled out round-the-clock clearance and streamlined customs procedures to facilitate efficient cargo shipment and sustain foreign trade growth.