The 2026 China-ASEAN Education Exchange Week kicks off in Guiyang

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China-ASEAN Education Exchange Week opened in Guiyang, Guizhou Province on Wednesday.

The event prioritizes digital education as a core focus and hosts forums on higher education, vocational education, international industry-university-research cooperation and youth exchanges.

Senior education officials from Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia hailed bilateral and regional educational ties. They called for deeper collaboration in smart education, artificial intelligence, teacher training and vocational education, and endorsed the "Education Plus" concept integrating education with industry, technology and culture.

The exchange week builds a multilateral framework featuring joint organization, shared gains and win-win outcomes. Six out of 60 annual programs will be hosted by ASEAN countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Since its debut in 2008, the event has drawn over 54,000 participants from more than 8,000 institutions across nearly 90 countries and regions of ASEAN and Belt and Road Initiative partners.