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China Coast Guard patrols around Huangyan Dao to strengthen management of relevant waters

2026-07-31 10:05:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday conducted law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, it said in a statement released via its official WeChat account.

Since July, the CCG has enhanced law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, took necessary measures including verbal warnings, blockade and control, and water cannon spraying, to drive away illegal and harassing vessels in accordance with the law, according to the statement.

Such patrols are meant to strengthen management of relevant waters and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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