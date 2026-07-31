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El Niño to persist into early 2027, Indonesia weather agency warns

2026-07-31 09:44:03Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Indonesia's meteorological authority warned on Thursday that intensifying El Niño has triggered a steep rise in potential fire-prone areas nationwide, with the climate phenomenon forecast to persist until early 2027.

 

Agency chief Ardhasena Sopaheluwakan noted over 5,000 hotspots were identified by Wednesday, far exceeding readings seen during El Niño episodes in 2015, 2019 and 2023. West Kalimantan, South Papua and Riau registered the highest number of hotspots.

As of mid-July, 54.5% of Indonesia's seasonal zones have entered the dry season, set to peak in August. Forest and land fire risks will surge between August and September, mainly on Sumatra and Kalimantan, before abating from October to November amid recovering rainfall.

Authorities stressed stringent surveillance in high-risk zones to curb fire spread. Widespread drought grips Indonesia; Purworejo Regency in Central Java has endured an 80-day dry spell. Farmers have been advised to adapt agricultural practices to cope with extreme aridity.  

 

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