Moonshot AI releases world's largest open-weight model by parameter count

(ECNS) — Chinese artificial intelligence company Moonshot AI has released the full suite of its latest flagship model, Kimi K3, including the complete model weights, a technical report and details of key training infrastructure technologies.

With 2.8 trillion parameters, Kimi K3 is the world’s largest open-weight AI model by parameter count.

Kimi K3 is Moonshot AI’s most capable model to date. Developers worldwide can now download its weights and deploy the model locally.

A growing number of leading Chinese technology companies have opened access to their flagship models this year.

Official data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that cumulative downloads of Chinese open-weight models have exceeded 10 billion.

Data from the World Intellectual Property Organization shows that China holds about 60% of the world’s artificial intelligence patents, making it the largest holder of AI patents globally.

Greater openness, cooperation and knowledge sharing are expected to accelerate technological innovation and promote the wider adoption of artificial intelligence across industries.

(Screenshot from CCTV.com)

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)