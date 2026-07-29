China's robots move from prototypes to mass deployment

(ECNS) -- China's robotics industry is moving beyond trade exhibition showcases into large-scale commercial deployment, as robots are increasingly being used in factories, retail stores and elderly care facilities across the country.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), in the first half of 2026, Chinese-developed quadruped robots accounted for nearly 70% of global sales, while more than 400 humanoid robot models had been launched, representing over half of the world's total.

A robot delivers an item to a tourist at a robot retail store in Beijing. (Photo/China News Service)

Wang Weiming, chief engineer of the MIIT, said that under the "Robot+" initiative, inspection robots are now operating in underground mines and high-voltage tunnels, while industrial robots have been deployed on automotive welding lines at scale, gradually replacing workers in high-temperature, toxic, high-altitude and other hazardous environments.

The 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), held in Shanghai in July, offered a glimpse into how China's robotics industry is transitioning from laboratory breakthroughs to practical applications.

At the booth of Lejoin Intelligence, three mass-produced robots continuously performed real-world tasks—including depalletizing cartons, handling plastic crates and loading small components—for hours, showing they are ready for factory deployment.

Another industry leader, Mech-Mind Robotics, unveiled its "One Brain, Multiple Forms" embodied AI system. Powered by the company's self-developed Mech-GPT multimodal foundation model, the platform supports humanoid, industrial and mobile robots, enabling workflows ranging from multi-robot industrial collaboration to retail order fulfillment.

Beyond factories, robots are increasingly entering everyday life.

At a smart elderly care station in Beijing's Yizhuang region, more than 40 intelligent robots operate throughout a four-story, 1,100-square-meter facility, providing services ranging from cooking and meal delivery to daily care assistance. The center welcomes more than 300 elderly visitors each day and also serves as a testing ground for improving robotic technologies..

Robots are also finding their place in retail. At a FamilyMart convenience store in Beijing, customers can simply ask for a grilled sausage. A robotic store assistant smoothly turns, extends its robotic arm toward the grill, precisely picks up a freshly cooked sausage and places it neatly on a serving tray.

From factory workshops to elderly care centers and neighborhood convenience stores, robots are rapidly expanding beyond industrial production into everyday services.

As embodied AI matures and commercialization accelerates, the vision of humans and robots working side by side is no longer a distant aspiration—it is steadily becoming reality.

(By Gong Weiwei)