Chinese medical team in Guyana performs complex tumor surgery

(ECNS) — The 21st Chinese medical team assisting Guyana recently worked with local doctors to perform a complex cytoreductive surgery on a 49-year-old patient with a large abdominal and pelvic tumor in Georgetown.

A CT scan revealed a large mass that was suspected of being a malignant ovarian tumor.

The medical team quickly brought together specialists in gynecology, medical imaging and pathology for a multidisciplinary consultation.

Chinese surgeon Li Yanyu and her team members operate on a 49-year-old patient with an abdominal and pelvic tumor at a hospital in Georgetown, Guyana . (Photo: provided to China News Service)

After evaluating the tumor’s location and extent, as well as the patient’s overall condition, the specialists concluded that surgery was an appropriate treatment option.

Li Yanyu, who leads the team’s gynecological services, worked alongside local doctors to perform cytoreductive surgery on the patient.

The operation confirmed the team’s preoperative assessment. The tumor covered a large area and was located close to major blood vessels and vital organs, making the procedure particularly challenging.

After more than four hours of work, the medical team successfully completed the surgery. The operation proceeded smoothly and achieved the expected outcome.

Medical experts said the successful procedure demonstrated the Chinese medical team’s ability to treat complex tumors.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)