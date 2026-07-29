Zheng Qinwen defeated by Alex Eala in first round at WTA Washington Open

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen attends a press conference for the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C., on July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Mengtong)

(ECNS) -- China's Zheng Qinwen was eliminated in the first round of the WTA 500 Washington Open on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

Zheng, who recovered from an early 0-2 deficit to take the opening set 6-4, could not sustain her momentum as Eala levelled the match with a 6-4 second-set victory and raced through the decider 6-1.

Eala, 21, currently ranked 28th in the world, had previously lost to Zheng in the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games.

(By ZhanG Dongfang)