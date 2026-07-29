Xizang financing expands 19.3% as new commercial loan rate stands at 1.26%

(ECNS) -- Outstanding financing in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region reached 1.1 trillion yuan ($162 billion) at the end of June, up 19.3% from a year earlier, while the weighted average rate on newly issued general commercial loans stood at 1.26% in the first half, data from the regional branch of the People’s Bank of China showed Tuesday.

The financing growth rate was 11.8 percentage points above the national average. Outstanding renminbi- and foreign-currency loans totaled 767.53 billion yuan ($113 billion), up 16.9% from a year earlier. Outstanding green loans rose 27.2%, while inclusive-finance lending grew nearly 20%.