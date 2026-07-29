China's zero-tariff policy widely welcomed by African countries: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

(ECNS)— China’s zero-tariff treatment for all African countries having diplomatic ties with China has been widely welcomed across the continent and commended by the international community, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Monday.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Lin said China-Africa trade recorded several highlights in the first half of 2026.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addresses a regular press conference in Beijing on July 27, 2026.(Photo: fmprc.gov.cn)

Two-way trade between China and Africa reached 1.41 trillion yuan(about $208 billion), the highest level ever recorded for the first half of a year. Lin said the annual trade volume was expected to reach a new high in 2026.

The structure of bilateral trade also continued to improve. Capital goods and intermediate goods accounted for 75% of China’s exports to Africa, with most serving as production inputs needed for the continent’s industrialization and agricultural modernization rather than consumption only, he said.

Africa’s export potential has also continued to be unlocked. In May and June, following the implementation of the zero-tariff policy, China imported 193.8 billion yuan worth of goods from Africa, up 23.5% year on year.

To date, African dried chilies, coffee beans, cashews and wild aquatic products have obtained unified regional market access to China, according to Lin.

“International trade is a two-way street. There’s no forced trade,” Lin said. He rejected claims of a China-Africa “trade imbalance,” describing them as narratives created by people with ulterior motives to disrupt friendly cooperation between China and Africa.

Against the backdrop of spillovers from regional hotspot issues and a resurgence of unilateralism and protectionism, China remains firmly committed to expanding high-standard opening up through its zero-tariff policy, demonstrating its responsibility as a major country, Lin said.

China will continue to enhance China-Africa trade facilitation and take concrete steps to help more quality African products enter the Chinese market, he added. These efforts will inject fresh impetus into building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, Lin said.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)