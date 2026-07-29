Hong Kong Exchange Fund records HK$134.7 bln investment income in H1

(ECNS) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced on Tuesday that the Exchange Fund recorded an investment income of HK$134.7 billion (about $17.2 billion) in the first half of 2026.

The income comprised HK$49.1 billion in bond gains, HK$11.8 billion in losses on Hong Kong equities, HK$53.7 billion in gains on other equities, a positive currency translation effect of HK$34.3 billion on non-Hong Kong dollar assets, and HK$9.4 billion in gains on other investments, according to the HKMA.

Eddie Yue, chief executive of the HKMA, said global financial markets performed well overall in the first half of 2026.

Driven by AI-related investment demand, strong performance in the semiconductor and technology hardware sectors propelled U.S. and several major Asia-Pacific equity markets to new highs, he said.

In the bond market, the U.S. Treasury yield curve shifted upward in the first half amid market concerns over rising U.S. inflation, triggered by surges in international oil prices and supply chain disruptions.

Looking ahead, Yue said global investment markets face multiple uncertainties in the second half of the year. Following the marked increase in AI-related asset prices, some market participants have begun to question whether a major market correction could occur and weigh on broader markets.

Yue said the HKMA will continue to adhere to the principle of "preserving capital first and pursuing long-term growth," managing the Exchange Fund prudently and flexibly to ensure it continues to safeguard Hong Kong's monetary and financial stability.

(By Tang Yuxian)