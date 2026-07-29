China consulate issues safety alert after tourist bus overturns in New Zealand

(ECNS) -- The Consulate General of China in Christchurch, New Zealand, issued a safety advisory on Tuesday for Chinese nationals traveling in the country, hours after a tourist bus carrying Chinese visitors overturned on a South Island highway near Queenstown the same day. The incident left several passengers with minor injuries.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning on The Narrows stretch of the Queenstown-Glenorchy Road.

Citing hazardous winter conditions, including unpredictable weather, slippery road surfaces and potential black ice, the consulate urged Chinese travelers in the South Island to take extra precautions.

It advised drivers to reduce speed, always wear seatbelts, closely monitor weather and road updates, and adjust travel arrangements if conditions warrant.