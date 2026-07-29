China urges Turkey to respect WTO ruling on EV restrictions

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday urged Turkey to respect a World Trade Organization panel ruling and take concrete actions to rectify its restrictive measures on Chinese electric vehicles.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday circulated a panel report in a case brought by China, finding that Turkey's measures violated WTO rules and upholding China's claims, said an official from the ministry's department of treaty and law in response to a media query.

Since 2023, Turkey has imposed additional tariffs and import licensing requirements on Chinese electric, hybrid and other vehicles. These measures violate multilateral trade rules, including bound tariffs, national treatment and most-favored-nation treatment, and have severely harmed China's legitimate trade interests and bilateral economic and trade relations.

"China urges Turkey to respect the WTO panel ruling, take concrete actions and rectify its non-compliant measures as soon as possible," the official said.

The official also stressed that China firmly pursues a win-win strategy of opening-up and steadfastly upholds the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core. China stands ready to work with all parties to enhance the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation in new-energy vehicles and other fields, on the basis of compliance with multilateral trade rules, to achieve common development.

(By Tang Yuxian)