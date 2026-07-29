China to accelerate establishing cooperation mechanism for China-Europe Railway Express Southern Corridor

(ECNS) -- China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. will accelerate the establishment of a cooperation mechanism for the Southern Corridor of the China-Europe Railway Express, drawing on the successful experience of the existing seven-country mechanism involving China, Belarus, Germany, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Poland and Russia, a senior official said Tuesday.

A passenger train passes the Yiwu Railway Port in Zhejiang Province on June 1, 2026. The port is the departure station for Zhejiang's Yiwu-Xinjiang-Europe China-Europe freight train service. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Yixin)

Wu Zhaoxin, head of the freight and logistics department of China State Railway Group, made the remarks at a press conference held by the National Development and Reform Commission.

Wu said the company has conducted multiple field studies in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to enhance communication and coordination with railway authorities in these countries on transport organization and pricing. These efforts have significantly improved the Southern Corridor's transport capacity and market competitiveness.

In 2024, the Southern Corridor handled 381 China-Europe freight trains. In 2025, the number rose to 456 trains, up 20% year on year, maintaining steady growth.

To further accelerate the corridor's development, Wu said China State Railway Group will accelerate the establishment of a cooperation mechanism to improve regular communication, coordination and monitoring systems. It will select routes suitable for regular operation and work with overseas railway, port and shipping companies to develop a coordinated rail-sea transport schedule to improve efficiency, reduce costs and expand the corridor's reach.

On improving operational efficiency, Wu said China Railway Container Transport will join Middle Corridor Multimodal, a joint venture formed by the railway operators of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan. The partnership will leverage the strengths of each country's railway in cargo sourcing, market development and port resources to create an efficient and flexible cross-border operation mechanism, promoting the upgrading of the Southern Corridor.

Wu also said China State Railway Group will actively support and guide transport routes via Kazakhstan's ports of Aktau and Kuryk, as well as Turkmenistan's port of Turkmenbashi, to expand international logistics routes and better meet transport demand along the Southern Corridor.

(By Tang Yuxian)