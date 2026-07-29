Embassy urges investigation after Chinese fan is forcibly restrained by staff at Thai GMMTV event

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Embassy in Thailand on Monday called on Thai authorities to conduct an investigation after a Chinese fan was forcibly restrained by staff during a Thai entertainment company GMMTV fan event in Bangkok.

This incident has sparked widespread discussion on Chinese social media.

A Chinese fan is forcibly restrained by staff during a Thai entertainment company GMMTV fan event in Bangkok, July 25, 2026. (Screenshot from online video)

It was reported that the Chinese fan arrived at the venue at around 6 a.m. on Saturday and secured her place in line using an umbrella with assistance from friends. She said she had photos and other evidence documenting her position in the queue. Shortly before the event began, nearby Thai fans accused her of cutting in line and reported her to GMMTV staff.

According to an online video released by BRTV, several staff members forcibly grabbed her by the neck and hair, dragged her away and threw her to the ground.

According to reports, she initially hoped to resolve the dispute through mediation, but GMMTV declined, citing concerns that the incident could damage the company's image, and chose to pursue legal proceedings instead.

She has undergone a medical examination at the request of Thai police and retained legal counsel.

In a statement released after the incident, GMMTV expressed regret over what had happened but did not issue an explicit apology or acknowledge wrongdoing.

The Chinese Embassy said it would provide necessary assistance to the Chinese citizen within the scope of its responsibilities.

On Tuesday, the Tourism Authority of Thailand issued a statement on its official Weibo account expressing its apologies over the public concern triggered by the incident and pledged to take measures to prevent similar cases from occurring.

However, the statement's use of the phrase "deep regret" and the absence of details on accountability drew criticism from some Chinese social media users.

(By Gong Weiwei)