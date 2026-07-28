China In Photos: Xinjiang deploys 108-arm robot for cotton topping

With 108 robotic arms making 300,000+ precise snips every hour, this AI-powered machine is taking on one of farming's tedious jobs—cotton topping.

Working in Xinjiang, China's largest cotton-producing region, the 8-ton robot uses computer vision to trim cotton plants with pinpoint precision. It can cover 2 hectares an hour—about 120 times faster than manual labor.

According to the robot's manufacturer, field trials showed it can boost cotton yields by nearly 600 kg per hectare and increase net income by more than 3,000 yuan (about US$420) per hectare.